Man charged after yelling ICE threats, throwing liquid at kids outside Chicago dance studio

The Brief A man is charged with five counts of battery after a confrontation outside an Avondale dance studio involving children. Police say he threw cups of liquid at a group leaving Ballet Folklorico de Chicago and made racially charged remarks. Officials are asking the public to respect the privacy of the minors involved as the case moves forward.



A man has been charged with multiple counts of battery after a confrontation outside a Chicago dance studio went viral with a couple shouting at children and throwing liquid at them and allegedly making racist comments.

What we know:

Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. (31st) said the man seen in a widely circulated video of the incident was arrested and charged with five counts of simple battery.

The encounter happened around 10 p.m. Friday night outside Ballet Folklorico de Chicago in Avondale, where children and parents were leaving the studio after classes.

According to police, the man threw several cups of an unknown liquid toward the group, hitting some of the children. Several children said the man and a woman shouted at them about noise and made racially charged remarks during the confrontation.

What they're saying:

Damian Guerrero, 13, felt the liquid hit his back.

"The neighbor upstairs came out, started yelling at everyone, saying, ‘Oh you don’t belong here, hope ICE comes to get you.’ He was yelling racial slurs to us," Guerrero said.

Quetzali Estrada, 14, said, "He was cursing us out, saying we were lucky ICE wasn’t here. It was just a bit, it was a lot. He was yelling it, and it was very terrifying."

The backstory:

Ballet Folklorico provides dance classes to celebrate Mexican heritage. They partner with Chicago Public Schools to offer after-school cultural programs.

The studio has been open since May.

What we don't know:

The man who was charged has not yet been identified by Chicago police.