Arlington Heights bans Airbnb rentals, officials to re-evaluate rules if Bears build stadium

The Brief Short-term rentals, including Airbnb properties, will be banned in Arlington Heights starting July 1 — unless guests book a minimum 30-day stay. Village officials say the ban will protect the housing market, but some operators feel that regulations would better serve the community. The ordinance, approved unanimously last week, will likely be re-evaluated if the Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights.



The Village of Arlington Heights is checking out when it comes to short-term rentals — including Airbnb properties — unless guests stay for a period of 30 consecutive days or longer.

Last Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved the ban, but officials say they plan to revisit the issue if the Chicago Bears build their new stadium in town.

What we know:

The ordinance on short-term rentals is set to take effect July 1. Owners and operators will only be permitted to rent their properties if guests book a minimum 30-day stay.

The decision comes after some neighbors raised concerns about noise, late-night parties, and a revolving door of tenants at certain rental sites.

"It became obvious that we needed to address this; that's what we've done," said Mayor Jim Tinaglia of the Village of Arlington Heights.

Tinaglia said it's also a way to maintain the village's character and prevent investors from turning homes into short-term rental businesses.

"One of the things that I think is a valid concern is when companies get wind of the idea, 'Oh, we can buy up some of the smaller houses, less expensive houses, we can turn this into a profit source, a business opportunity.' That removes a lot of attainable or affordable homes from our housing stock," Tinaglia said.

However, if the Chicago Bears take up residency in the village, Tinaglia said they'll reopen their playbook.

"I'm relatively certain that depending on what happens with the 326 acres on our west side, it will come up again. This will take a deeper dive, and at that point what I hope to do is put together a task force or a think tank of interested parties, pro and con," Tinaglia explained.

Dig deeper:

Those who oppose the ban include residents like Devin Gray, who lives in the community and operates one rental property.

"To me, it seems like the village is kicking the can down the road when there's an opportunity to come up with smart regulations instead," Gray explained.

He said his recent guests have included an elderly couple that's renovating their home, a family in town for a karate tournament, and professionals heading to a convention in Rosemont.

"I think about Airbnb being a great solution for folks like that. Those are the types of neighbors that we do want visiting Arlington Heights," Gray said.

Instead of a ban, Gray is urging officials to enforce noise ordinances, issue licenses to operators, and perhaps even impose a hotel tax.

"There are no boutique hotels in downtown Arlington Heights, like you find in Lake Forest. There are no nice chains to stay at," Gray explained. "The reality is, if we do see the Bears come to Arlington Heights, as we are hoping, this is a problem that we need to address. If there's a Super Bowl in town or a Big Ten Championship in town, people are going to rent out their homes. And so, rather than take a reactive approach to this years from now, we should be proactive, we should be planning for the future, we should put regulations in place now."

Other suburbs have enacted similar bans or restrictions on short-term rentals, including Hinsdale, Schiller Park, and Glen Ellyn.

In Glen Ellyn, one rental operator is taking the village to court over the issue. While the case is pending, the operator is exempt from the ban, though it still applies to the rest of the village.

What they're saying:

FOX Chicago reached out to Airbnb for a statement in response to Arlington Heights' ordinance but did not immediately receive a response.

What's next:

The ban on short-term rentals in Arlington Heights will begin on July 1.

In the meantime, Tinaglia said he will be exploring the creation of a task force comprised of individuals with a stake in the issue. It has yet to be determined how many people will serve on the task force or how its members will be selected.