Viral video shows couple yelling kids were lucky 'ICE is not here' outside Chicago dance studio

The Brief A confrontation outside Ballet Folklorico de Chicago in Avondale went viral after video showed a man and woman yelling racial comments at children leaving class and throwing cups of liquid at them Friday night. Police said the man threw multiple cups of an unknown liquid, hitting some children, while witnesses reported he shouted slurs and told them they did not belong and that ICE should come for them. No injuries were reported, Chicago police are investigating, and parents are calling for action, including a possible restraining order against the neighbor.



A confrontation outside an Avondale dance studio has gone viral, after a couple is seen on video shouting at children and throwing liquid at them, while making racial comments.

What we know:

The children were leaving classes at with their parents, walking out the back of the building to their cars.

Parents recorded video when the tension escalated.

Children were leaving Ballet Folklorico de Chicago on Friday night at 10 p.m., the close of business.

A woman and man yelled at them about noise.

Police say the man threw multiple cups of an unknown liquid at them, hitting some of the children.

Thirteen-year-old Damian Guerrero felt the liquid on his back. He said, "The neighbor upstairs came out, started yelling at everyone, saying, ‘Oh you don’t belong here, hope ICE comes to get you.’ He was yelling racial slurs to us."

Fourteen-year-old Quetzali Estrada said, "He was cursing us out, saying we were lucky ICE wasn’t here. It was just a bit, it was a lot. He was yelling it, and it was very terrifying."

Violeta Ochoa Salabert has 2 children who take classes there. She said, "It’s scary, it’s actually scary because we didn’t know how much this person was going to escalate it, especially after using attacks like that towards us, especially those types of words."

Children were crying, as parents tried to escort them to their cars.

Ballet Folklorico provides dance classes to celebrate Mexican heritage. They partner with Chicago Public Schools to offer after-school cultural programs.

The studio has been open since May.

No one answered the door of the apartment in question. Chicago police are investigating.

Doris Giraldo’s son witnessed the incident. She said, "It’s inexcusable, it’s wrong, it’s very heartbreaking that you wouldn’t think twice before you lash out your anger at children."

Maria Guerrero would like to see a restraining order against the neighbor. She said, "I want it to be where he does not address these kids. If he has an issue where it was something of a problem, come to talk to an adult."