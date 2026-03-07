Knife-wielding St. Charles man who charged at officers arrested, police say

The Brief A knife-wielding man who allegedly charged at police was tasered and arrested in St. Charles, police said. Licurgo Diazsandi was charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident. One officer also fired his gun but didn't hit the suspect.



A man with a knife charged at police officers in suburban St. Charles before being shot by a taser and arrested on Friday night.

What we know:

Licurgo Diazsandi, 23, was charged with attempted murder, attempted disarming of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, criminal damage to government property, and resisting a police officer, according to the St. Charles Police Department.

Around 11:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street and Hunt Club Drive for a report of a person running in and out of the road toward cars, police said.

Officers were met by Diazsandi and tried to speak with him. He allegedly quickly brandished a knife and charged at them, police said.

An officer fired his Taser device and hit Diazsandi. Another officer shot his gun at the suspect but did not hit him.

Diazsandi was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and was later taken into police custody.

One of the officers was taken to a nearby hospital per protocol.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.