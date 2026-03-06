Suspect in custody after argument leads to shooting on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 41-year-old man is charged with aggravated battery after allegedly shooting a 60-year-old man on Chicago’s West Side. Police said the shooting followed an argument that turned physical; the victim was shot in the calf and is in good condition. The suspect was arrested minutes later and is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.



A 41-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and wounding another man earlier this week on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

David Anderson is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police. He was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of West Division Street.

Pictured is David Anderson, 41. (Chicago PD )

Police said Anderson was identified as the suspect in a shooting that occurred about 15 minutes earlier in the 4100 block of West Potomac Avenue.

A 60-year-old man was arguing with Anderson when the confrontation turned physical and a scuffle ensued, authorities said. Anderson allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the calf. He then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.