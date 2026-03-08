Two 18-year-olds arrested after pointing gun in Michigan City: police
INDIANA - Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly threatening someone with a gun on Friday, according to Michigan City, Ind. police.
What we know:
Around 4:05 p.m., police responded to a call regarding two 18-year-old men pointing a gun at another person in the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue. Officers arrested Deshannon Driver, 18, and Jayden Owens, 18, at Walker Park. They also recovered a firearm with an extended magazine.
Driver was arrested for resisting law enforcement, while Owens was arrested for pointing a gun and resisting law enforcement. Owens also had an arrest warrant for armed robbery resulting in serious injury, battery with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, and auto theft, according to police.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Michigan City Police Department.