Two 18-year-olds arrested after pointing gun in Michigan City: police

The Brief Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone Friday in Michigan City, Indiana. Police arrested Deshannon Driver and Jayden Owens at Walker Park and recovered a firearm with an extended magazine. Driver faces a resisting charge, while Owens is charged with pointing a gun, resisting law enforcement and had an outstanding warrant for multiple violent felonies.



Two 18-year-olds were arrested after allegedly threatening someone with a gun on Friday, according to Michigan City, Ind. police.

What we know:

Around 4:05 p.m., police responded to a call regarding two 18-year-old men pointing a gun at another person in the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue. Officers arrested Deshannon Driver, 18, and Jayden Owens, 18, at Walker Park. They also recovered a firearm with an extended magazine.

Driver was arrested for resisting law enforcement, while Owens was arrested for pointing a gun and resisting law enforcement. Owens also had an arrest warrant for armed robbery resulting in serious injury, battery with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, and auto theft, according to police.