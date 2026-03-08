Woman, 5-year-old injured in Near North Side crash: police
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old woman and 5-year-old were injured in a Near North Side crash on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 1:18 p.m., a Gray Toyota minivan, driven by a 53-year-old man, was traveling east on Illinois Street when he hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street, according to police.
The 65-year-old woman sustained head and neck injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
The 5-year-old victim sustained lower body injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, where they were treated and released.
The driver was not injured but was issued a citation, police say.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.