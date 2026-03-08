Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 5-year-old injured in Near North Side crash: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  March 8, 2026 8:53pm CDT
Near North Side
The Brief

    • A 65-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were struck by a minivan while crossing the street in the 400 block of East Illinois Street on the Near North Side Sunday afternoon.
    • The woman suffered serious head and neck injuries and was hospitalized, while the child sustained lower body injuries, was treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital and released.
    • The 53-year-old driver was not injured, received a citation, and detectives are investigating the crash.

CHICAGO - A 65-year-old woman and 5-year-old were injured in a Near North Side crash on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 1:18 p.m., a Gray Toyota minivan, driven by a 53-year-old man, was traveling east on Illinois Street when he hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street, according to police.

The 65-year-old woman sustained head and neck injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 5-year-old victim sustained lower body injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, where they were treated and released.

The driver was not injured but was issued a citation, police say.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

