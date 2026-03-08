Woman, 5-year-old injured in Near North Side crash: police

The Brief A 65-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were struck by a minivan while crossing the street in the 400 block of East Illinois Street on the Near North Side Sunday afternoon. The woman suffered serious head and neck injuries and was hospitalized, while the child sustained lower body injuries, was treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital and released. The 53-year-old driver was not injured, received a citation, and detectives are investigating the crash.



A 65-year-old woman and 5-year-old were injured in a Near North Side crash on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 1:18 p.m., a Gray Toyota minivan, driven by a 53-year-old man, was traveling east on Illinois Street when he hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street, according to police.

The 65-year-old woman sustained head and neck injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 5-year-old victim sustained lower body injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, where they were treated and released.

The driver was not injured but was issued a citation, police say.

Detectives are investigating the incident.