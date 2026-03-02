Two men shot while driving in Chicago, police say

The Brief Two men, ages 21 and 18, were shot while driving Sunday on the Northwest Side. Both were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition. Police say the shots were fired from a black vehicle.



Two men were shot while riding in a vehicle late Sunday night on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:07 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle when one of them was shot in the elbow and the other hit in the thigh.

Both were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

According to police, the shots were fired by someone traveling in a black vehicle.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.