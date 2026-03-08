Bridgeview man taken into custody after holding family at gunpoint: police

The Brief Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Bridgeview police responded to an armed hostage situation after a 17-year-old family member reported that 20-year-old Mustafa Farraj, armed with what was later identified as an air rifle, had threatened them. Officers found Farraj holding his mother and 13-year-old son with autism at gunpoint inside a home on the 7800 block of Oketo; the mother and son were released safely before police negotiated with Farraj. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Farraj surrendered and was taken into custody without injuries or damage reported; he had an outstanding aggravated assault warrant and faces an additional aggravated assault charge.



Bridgeview police and SWAT officers responded to a armed hostage situation on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old family member told police they were approached by Mustafa Farraj, 20, who was armed. The weapon was later identified as an air rifle. The victim fled the home and walked to the Bridgeview Police Department.

Once police arrived at the home, in the 7800 block of Oketo, they found Farraj holding his mother and 13-year-old son with autism at gunpoint. The mother and son were allowed to leave the residence, while Farraj remained inside.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police coaxed Farraji out of the home, and he was taken into custody and the weapon confiscated.

No injuries or damages were reported, police said.

Farraj had an outstanding aggravated assault warrant, according to police. Another aggravated assault charge is being filed.