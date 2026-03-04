Chicago man charged after shooting at officers, crashing car during police chase

article

The Brief A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Chicago police during a chase in the Gresham neighborhood. Police say he fled in an SUV, crashed into parked cars, and was arrested after trying to run. No officers were shot, and the suspect now faces 11 felony charges with a detention hearing scheduled.



A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at Chicago police officers and crashing his car during a chase Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Sedrick Griffin, 31, fired shots at officers in a marked squad car around 6:15 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Peoria Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. No officers were hit in the shooting or returned fire.

Griffin then got into a black Nissan SUV and fled the scene. Officers pursued Griffin until he crashed into two parked cars near the intersection of 76th Street and Union Avenue.

Griffin tried to run away after the crash but was taken into custody. Police recovered a gun from the scene. Two officers were taken to a local hospital for observation but have since been released.

Griffin was charged with 11 felonies:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace office

Possession of a firearm by a repeat felon offender

Possession of a weapon by a felon

Criminal damage to property of less than $500

He was also charged with driving on a revoked license and causing bodily harm with an uninsured motor vehicle, both misdemeanors. In addition to the charges, Griffin was issued two traffic citations.

Griffin has been arrested in Chicago 10 times since 2014, with the most recent charge coming in 2024 for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.