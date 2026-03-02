Expand / Collapse search

Shooting possibly tied to rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

By Will Hager
Published  March 2, 2026 6:53am CST
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago
Shooting possibly tied to rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

Shooting possibly tied to rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

A large police presence responded to the scene of a rollover crash Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles drew a heavy police response Monday morning near 76th Street and Peoria Street in Gresham.
    • Investigators reported possible gunfire nearby, with shell casings found and traffic shut down in the area.

CHICAGO - A large police presence responded to the scene of a rollover crash where a gun was recovered Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 76th Street and Union Avenue. SkyFOX captured a rolled-over SUV and two other vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash. A gun was also spotted on the ground near the scene.

There were reports that the crash was connected to a possible shooting. Shell casings were spotted near the intersection of Peoria and 75th streets.

A surveillance camera is situated directly above where the crash occurred.

Traffic was closed in both directions on 76th Street between Halsted Street and Lowe Avenue.

Image 1 of 4

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

GreshamChicago Police DepartmentCrime and Public SafetyNews