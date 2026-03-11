Chicago man arrested 7 months after fatal South Side shooting

The Brief A 36-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting from August 2025. Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot near a sidewalk on West 56th Street and later died at a hospital. The arrest comes seven months after the shooting, with a detention hearing set for Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder, seven months after police say he fatally shot a 41-year-old man on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Latheryan Buckner, 36, was arrested on Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

Latheryan Buckner

Police said Buckner was identified as the person who shot and killed a 41-year-old man on Aug. 4, 2025, in the 1100 block of West 56th Street in Englewood.

The shooting happened around 5:36 p.m. The victim was near a sidewalk when he was struck in the chest by gunfire. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

Buckner is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and Buckner knew each other.

What's next:

Buckner is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.