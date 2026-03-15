Chicago shooting leaves 17-year-old dead on North Side, CPD says

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side on Saturday night. The boy was identified as Sergio A. Agon Mejia by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.



A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6100 block of N. Kimball Avenue in North Park around 10:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was traveling in a car when he was shot by an unidentified gunman who was traveling in a red car, police said.

The boy had been shot in the face and torso. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

He later died and was identified as Sergio A. Agon Mejia, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.