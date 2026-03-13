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Ground stops issued at O'Hare Airport due to wind, equipment outage

By Will Hager
Updated  March 13, 2026 8:32am CDT
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago
Powerful winds knock down trees in Chicago suburbs

Powerful winds knock down trees in Chicago suburbs

Several trees were knocked down by strong winds overnight in suburban Chicago.

The Brief

    • Powerful winds prompted ground stops at O’Hare Airport early Friday morning.
    • The FAA halted departures as gusts up to 60 mph moved through the Chicago area.
    • Another ground stop was issued for an equipment outage.

CHICAGO - Ground stops were issued briefly at O'Hare Airport Friday morning due to powerful winds and an equipment outage.

What we know:

The Chicago area is under a high wind warning until 4 p.m. with gusts of up to 60 mph.

The Federal Aviation Administration stopped all departures at 6:15 a.m. due to wind. The ground stop was lifted at 7:15 a.m. and another one was issued at 7:20 a.m. due to an "equipment outage," according to the FAA.

Departures resumed at 8 a.m. Friday but delays at the airport were averaging 85 minutes.

In the past 24 hours, 17 flights have been canceled at O'Hare with the airport experiencing minimal delay times.

Several trees were downed in the Chicago area overnight due to the winds.

What you can do:

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

The Source: The information in this report came from the FAA and the National Weather Service

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