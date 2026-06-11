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ISP: Suburban Chicago man arrested hours after road rage shooting on I-294

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 11, 2026 12:36 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 12:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A Morton Grove man was arrested after a road rage shooting on I-294 in Des Plaines.
    • ISP said Victor Fernandez fired at another driver, but no one was hurt and the vehicle was not struck.
    • He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and remains in custody.

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A 65-year-old man was arrested within hours after allegedly shooting at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 294 in Chicago's northwest suburbs earlier this week, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 8:35 p.m. Monday to a report of an expressway shooting on northbound I-294 near Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

ISP said a road rage incident escalated when Victor M. Fernandez, of Morton Grove, fired a gun at another driver. Neither the victim nor their vehicle was struck, and no other injuries were reported.

Troopers quickly identified Fernandez's vehicle and shared the information with local law enforcement agencies.

With assistance from the Morton Grove Police Department, ISP located Fernandez at his home hours later and took him into custody. He was charged Wednesday with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Victor Fernandez | ISP

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the road rage incident that sparked the gunfire.

What's next:

Fernandez remains in custody pending his first court appearance, ISP said.

The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.

Crime and Public SafetyMorton GroveDes PlainesNews