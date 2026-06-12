Mayor Brandon Johnson surveys storm damage as thousands remain without power

The Brief Thousands of Chicago residents remained without power Friday evening following severe storms that swept across the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson toured storm-damaged neighborhoods on the South Side and met with residents affected by fallen trees, power outages and property damage. City officials say power has been restored to more than 450,000 customers, but crews are still responding to roughly 10,000 active service calls.



Thousands of Chicago residents remained without power Friday evening as crews continued working to restore service and assess damage from a powerful storm system that impacted every corner of the city.

The backstory:

Mayor Brandon Johnson spent part of the day surveying storm damage on the South Side, one of the areas hit the hardest by severe weather.

The mayor first visited the area near 116th Street and Throop Street, where he received a damage briefing and spoke with residents affected by the storm. He later traveled to 81st Street and South Michigan Avenue to tour additional damage and hear concerns from community members.

Johnson concluded the afternoon with a news conference alongside city officials, who provided an update on recovery efforts and the city’s response.

Officials said power has been restored to more than 450,000 customers since the storms moved through the region. However, crews are still responding to approximately 10,000 active service calls.

City leaders said the storm was unusual because it came in two waves and affected all 50 wards across Chicago.

What's next:

Officials are urging residents to remain patient as cleanup and restoration efforts continue.

Damage assessments remain ongoing. Residents who need assistance with storm-related damage or cleanup are encouraged to call 311.