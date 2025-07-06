Chicago weather: Some rain possible for NASCAR race day, then cooling temps

There is some rain in the forecast for NASCAR race day, but it likely won’t be a washout.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There’s a slow-moving system approaching Chicago that could cause some showers to pop up over the next six or seven hours.

Some cloud cover is expected, with the best chances of actual showers and thunderstorms coming around midday.

By the time the sun sets, the system should be past Chicago, and dry conditions should return.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

But there is a cooling trend coming into the late afternoon and evening as temps could fall into the 70s.

What's next:

Over the next couple of days, high temperatures should be manageable with daily highs in the mid-80s.