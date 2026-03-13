Chicago weather: Powerful winds up to 60 mph hit region

The Brief Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph are expected Friday under a high wind warning. Snow is possible early Saturday with another rain-snow chance Saturday night into Sunday. A brief warmup Sunday will be followed by snow chances and a sharp drop in temperatures early next week.



Today we have very strong wind with gusts to 50-60 mph possible. A high wind warning is in place until 4 p.m.

Skies will be cloudy with a few areas of rain early, but sunshine is on the way. High temperatures today will be in the mid 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for snow early. Highs will only be in the low 40s with cloudy skies. There is another chance for snow/rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. On Sunday there is a chance for storms with strong wind. Highs on Sunday will be pushing into the low 60s.

Sunday night and early Monday we have the chance for snow. We will be watching for impactful snow during the morning commute. It will be VERY cold to start with highs on Monday will be in the mid and upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday night will be very cold with wind chills of -10 to -15 to start Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy conditions are back on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.