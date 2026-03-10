Deborah's Place in Chicago helps women rebuild their lives as funding uncertainty grows

The Brief One Chicago organization is showing the importance of helping women who need it most. Deborah's Place on the Near West Side provides women with essential everyday items and housing. The nonprofit has been helping women experiencing homelessness for more than 40 years.



During Women’s History Month, a large donation drop-off at Deborah’s Place on Chicago’s Near West Side is highlighting both the power of community support and the uncertainty many nonprofits face when it comes to funding.

What we know:

Inside the building, bags filled with everyday essentials are helping women start over with items many people take for granted — shampoo, cleaning supplies, lotion and more.

Tenika "Angel" Gaither packed the bags herself, filling them with necessities like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, deodorant, socks, combs and bath products. Each bag also includes a journal, pen and a handwritten encouragement card, along with a list of resources women can turn to for help.

Gaither says her motivation comes from her own life experiences.

"I've always, my whole entire life, I look at people and I think about things that I go through, and I just always wanted to be a help," Gaither said.

She hopes the bags do more than provide hygiene products.

"I pray that the women that receive these emergency kit bags… know that someone somewhere cares for them," she said.

For leaders at Deborah’s Place, those reminders of support are just as meaningful as the supplies themselves.

The nonprofit has been helping women experiencing homelessness for more than 40 years. The Near West Side location houses about 90 women, offering permanent supportive housing and services designed to help them rebuild their lives.

Residents pay a portion of their rent based on their income, with the rest subsidized through housing assistance programs.

"In this building, the women pay 30% of their income toward rent, and the additional rent is subsidized through CHA Section 8 subsidies," said CEO Katherine Booton Wilson.

What's next:

But Wilson said the future of some programs remains uncertain. Deborah’s Place relies on a mix of private donations and government funding at the city, state and federal levels.

"We just don't know what's going to happen even in the next year with that funding," Wilson said. "We are trying to work on increasing our individual donations, our corporate, our connections with churches and foundations. But individuals are experiencing uncertainty too."

That uncertainty is why donations like Gaither’s are becoming increasingly important.

"The material items mean a lot to the women," Wilson said. "But it also means that there's a community out there, and they're part of that larger community."

As Deborah’s Place continues its decades-long mission to support women facing homelessness, leaders say acts of kindness from the community help fill critical gaps — and remind residents they’re not alone.

To learn more, visit DeborahsPlace.org.