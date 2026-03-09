1 in custody after police shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

One person is in custody after a shooting involving Chicago police on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred late Monday afternoon in the 800 N. Homan Ave.

Chicago police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects involved.

The department said no officers were injured. It's unknown whether anyone else was hurt.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also responding to the shooting. Anyone with more information is urged to call COPA's office at 312-742-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.