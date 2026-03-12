Community rallies after deadly tornado in Lake Village, Ind.

The Brief An EF-3 tornado devastated Lake Village, Indiana, destroying homes and businesses and killing two elderly residents. Community members and volunteers have filled a local center with donated supplies, while utility crews work to restore widespread power outages. Gov. Mike Braun surveyed the damage and said an emergency declaration is under consideration.



Lake Village, Indiana is recovering after an EF-3 tornado destroyed homes and businesses, killed two elderly residents, and prompted an outpouring of community support as volunteers, utility crews and state officials work to restore power and provide aid.

What we know:

The small town of Lake Village, Ind. is trying to recover from a devastating tornado on Tuesday.

The EF-3 destroyed homes and businesses and killed 2 residents.

The Lake Village community center is filled with provisions – baby products, cleaning supplies, walls of bottled water. Neighbors from several towns away drove to give generously. Tools are an immediate need.

Lisa Smith drove from Wheatfield to donate tools. She said, "We bought shovels, we bought rakes, gloves, garbage bags. So, I went to Tractor Supply in DeMotte and bought all that… I just wanted to help people. It is so devastating."

When a neighbor heard someone needed a pillow, he donated many, plus blankets.

Kyle Rench grew up in the area. He said, "They need it more than we did."

Lori Postma, the Public Information Officer for the Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department said, "That’s something that makes a difference if you have cornstalks in your bed because you lost all your windows. You need a fresh place to sleep."

Everyone who is able is hard at work. Hundreds of electrical crews are working to restore power.

Trucks lined the main road that runs through Lake Village. That’s where dozens of utility poles were knocked down, cutting off electricity to most of the small town.

Just about everyone knew the elderly couple who died in their home, Edward and Arlene Kozlowski, both in their 80s.

Lori Postma said, "It’s terribly sad, they were wonderful people. You hate to hear anyone lost their life."

Indiana Governor Mike Braun called it a tragedy. He flew to Lake Village to see for himself, surveying the damage by helicopter and on the ground.

He said he felt the community connection, and thanked volunteers and first responders.

Braun said, "We’ll have to declare an emergency here. We’ll compare it to what has happened in recent times, especially since I’ve been governor. And we’ll make that decision fairly quickly so you’ll know one way or the other."