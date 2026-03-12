1 person found dead in Aroma Park home damaged by tornado, sheriff says

The Brief One person was found dead in a tornado-damaged home in Aroma Park, the sheriff said. The EF-3 tornado brought winds up to 150 mph and caused widespread damage across Kankakee County. Nine people suffered minor injuries, and multiple homes were destroyed, especially on the southeast side of town.



One person was found dead inside an Aroma Park home damaged by the tornado that tore through Kankakee County earlier this week, authorities said.

The EF-3 tornado, with winds of up to 150 mph, touched down Tuesday night and caused widespread damage.

What we know:

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible fatality.

The person was found inside the damaged home in Aroma Park, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual has not been identified.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are working to notify the person’s family.

The storm also left nine people with minor injuries.

Several families sustained extensive damage, particularly on the southeast side of town, where multiple homes were destroyed.