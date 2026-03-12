1 person found dead in Aroma Park home damaged by tornado, sheriff says
KANKAKEE COUNTY - One person was found dead inside an Aroma Park home damaged by the tornado that tore through Kankakee County earlier this week, authorities said.
The EF-3 tornado, with winds of up to 150 mph, touched down Tuesday night and caused widespread damage.
What we know:
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible fatality.
The person was found inside the damaged home in Aroma Park, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual has not been identified.
The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are working to notify the person’s family.
The storm also left nine people with minor injuries.
Several families sustained extensive damage, particularly on the southeast side of town, where multiple homes were destroyed.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX Chicago reporting.