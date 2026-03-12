Push grows for special prosecutor after Operation Midway Blitz

The Brief A coalition wants a Cook County judge to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate federal agents after an immigration raid. The petition accuses agents of assaults, illegal detentions, tear gas use and shootings during "Operation Midway Blitz." Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke opposes the request.



A group led by civil rights law firm Loevy and Loevy asked a Cook County judge Thursday to bring in a special prosecutor to investigate federal agents after a large immigration operation in Chicago last fall.

What we know:

Attorneys and community leaders made the announcement at Federal Plaza. They said the request focuses on claims of excessive force during what federal officials called "Operation Midway Blitz." The operation led to protests and a heavy law enforcement presence in several neighborhoods.

The case could affect who looks into possible crimes involving federal agents in Cook County. It may also shape how similar cases are handled in the future.

What the petition claims:

The petition says agents assaulted peaceful civilians, members of the clergy and reporters. It also claims an elected official and others were illegally detained.

Organizers say agents used tear gas in residential areas and shot several people during the operation. At least one person died. Nearly 250 elected officials, faith leaders, attorneys and community groups signed the request for an outside review.

Supporters say a special prosecutor would help build trust in the investigation.

Why the request stands out:

Legal experts say it is rare to ask for a special prosecutor to investigate federal law enforcement. They say any criminal case tied to immigration enforcement could face tough legal fights in court.

State’s attorney response:

Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke has spoken out against the request. She said bringing in a special prosecutor could make it harder to charge and convict federal agents.

Her office recently shared new steps for how it would review and charge cases involving federal agents.

The rules cover incidents that involve deaths, shootings, violence or other uses of force tied to immigration enforcement.

What's next:

The chief judge of the Criminal Division will decide whether to appoint a special prosecutor. The court has not said when that decision could come.

If the judge agrees, an outside prosecutor would review the evidence and decide if charges should be filed. If the judge says no, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office will handle any possible cases.