Chicago woman speaks out after downtown hate crime attack

A Chicago woman is speaking out after she says she was attacked in a downtown hate crime, describing a moment that has left her shaken and distrustful. For safety, she is identified only as Jada.

Chicago police say 36-year-old Edwin Barron faces hate crime and aggravated battery charges for allegedly attacking three women the night of March 5 in downtown.

What we know:

Jada tells Fox Chicago the experience was traumatizing, and what hurt most was that bystanders did not step in.

"I had hope that if something like this were to happen, someone would step in," Jada said.

She says Barron shouted racial slurs before striking her arm and trying to push her into the street. Court documents show another woman, 24, was hit in the head, and a 21-year-old had her hair pulled.

Chicago police arrested Barron that same night. He has an extensive criminal history, including retail theft, criminal trespassing, burglary, and domestic battery.

In a statement, CAIR Chicago said:

"Violence targeting women and fueled by racial hatred must be rejected unequivocally. We welcome these hate crime charges and commend prosecutors for pursuing accountability."

What's next:

Barron remains in custody in the Cook County jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 13 in Skokie.