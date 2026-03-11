Things to do in Chicago this weekend — St. Patrick's Day activities, concerts, more

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is here, and Chicago is celebrating in a big way. From live music to sports and plenty of Irish-inspired festivities, here’s a guide to things to do March 13-15.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 13: Level Up with Zingara at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 13: Nubya Garcia at Orchestra Hall

March 13: Sunny Rave at Outset

March 13: Inzo at Radius

March 14: Shamrock 2026 at House of Blues Chicago

March 14: White Reaper at Concord Music Hall

March 14: Humbe at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 14: October London, Eric Benet at Arie Crown Theater

March 14: Cash Cobain at Avondale Music Hall

March 14: KREAM at Ramova Theatre

March 15: Descendents & Frank Turner at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 15: Jordan Ward at House of Blues Chicago

March 15: Zara Larsson at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: Gaelic Storm at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: Moonchild at Thalia Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

March 14: Chicago Fire FCX vs. D.C. United

March 15: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Multiple dates: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

Michael Blackson

The Lord of the Rings in concert

Things to do in Chicago March 13-15

Much of Chicago is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend. Below are a few popular events, but you can find a full guide to parades, parties and festivities here.

River North’s Hubbard Street hosts a two-day outdoor festival Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. Expect more than 20 DJs and bands, outdoor bars, food vendors and access to venues including Hubbard Inn and Joy District.

The event is open to the public with a suggested donation.

Chicago River Dyeing

The Chicago River dyeing is set for Saturday, March 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

The transformation typically lasts several hours, though the most dramatic color shift happens in the first 30 to 45 minutes.

Division Street transforms into one of Chicago’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festivals Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event stretches from State Street to Clark Street and features two stages, Irish dancers, bagpipers, beer tents and food vendors.

The fifth annual Shamrock’n celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old St. Patrick’s Church in West Loop. The event includes live music, drinks, and family-friendly activities.

The Irish American Heritage Center hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Festival March 14-15, featuring live music, Irish dancing, cultural performances, crafts and a dedicated kids’ area.

The celebration continues with a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17 in the Fifth Province Pub.

Navy Pier hosts the Women’s Makers Market every Saturday in March from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring more than 40 local women artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs.