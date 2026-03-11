Indiana family loses home as community rallies after storm

The Brief A family of six in Lake Village, Indiana lost their home after powerful storms moved through Tuesday night. The family took cover in their cellar with neighbors as the storm tore through their property. Now, neighbors and strangers are stepping up to help families recover through donations and volunteer support.



Families across northwest Indiana are beginning the long process of rebuilding after powerful storms swept through the region Tuesday night.

In Lake Village, Indiana, one family says the storm changed their lives in a matter of seconds.

What we know:

Angela Eckhoff says she, her husband and their four children, including a 5-month-old baby, and her neighbor, rushed to their crawlspace as soon as tornado sirens went off.

"We all just huddled together and braved it out," Eckhoff said.

Drone video taken the following morning shows the extent of the destruction, with homes damaged and debris scattered across properties.

While the storm destroyed the Eckhoff family’s home, everyone inside made it out safely.

"My home is my family and my kids are alive," Eckhoff said. "This is replaceable."

The loss comes during an already difficult time for the family. Eckhoff says her mother is currently battling terminal cancer.

Despite the devastation, she says the storm may have given her family a new purpose.

Angela Eckhoff and her family (Angela Eckhoff)

"We can’t take care of my mom anymore the way we needed to," she said. "Now this gives my brothers and sisters something to take care of to ease the pain of losing my mom."

In the hours after the storm passed, neighbors and even strangers began showing up to help clear debris and support those impacted.

"When you look around, there are so many people here, and I don’t even know half these people, but they’re here to help us," Eckhoff said.

Among the wreckage, the Eckhoff family says they are finding hope.

"I believe this happened for a reason," Eckhoff said. "So we can grieve my mom and then after this, we will have a new beginning."

Donation efforts are now underway to help families affected by the storms.

Officials say cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, toiletries, pet supplies, laundry detergent and hand tools are among the items most needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Township Community Center, located at 9728 N. 300 W. in Lake Village. Food donations for first responders and volunteers can also be delivered to the same location.

The American Red Cross will be available for families at North Newton High School at 1641 W. County Road 250 N. Morocco, IN. Donations are also being accepted.