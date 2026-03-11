One dead, one injured in Austin apartment shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old has died after a shooting in Austin on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 7:43 p.m., a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were inside an apartment in the 100 block of N. Lotus when they both sustained gunshot wounds from an unknown offender, according to police.
The 32-year-old was shot in the left hand and was transported to Stronger Hospital in good condition.
The 33-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.