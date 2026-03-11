One dead, one injured in Austin apartment shooting: police

The Brief A 33-year-old man was killed, and a 32-year-old man injured in a shooting inside an Austin apartment Wednesday night. The surviving victim is in good condition; the other died at the hospital. Area Four Detectives are investigating.



A 33-year-old has died after a shooting in Austin on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 7:43 p.m., a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were inside an apartment in the 100 block of N. Lotus when they both sustained gunshot wounds from an unknown offender, according to police.

The 32-year-old was shot in the left hand and was transported to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

The 33-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.