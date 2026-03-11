As tornado cleanup begins, experts warn of scams and stress renters’ legal rights

The Brief Severe storms and tornadoes damaged homes across northwest Indiana and south of Chicago, leaving residents facing major cleanup and repairs. Illinois renters retain legal protections, requiring landlords to restore essential services quickly or face penalties. Officials warn about post-storm contractor scams and urge residents to verify credentials, avoid upfront cash payments, and contact local authorities and insurers first.



In just minutes, powerful storms and tornadoes tore through parts of northwest Indiana and communities south of Chicago, leaving behind damaged homes, shattered windows, and neighborhoods now beginning the long process of cleanup.

From Newton County, Ind., to communities roughly 35 miles away in Kankakee, residents are now picking up the pieces after the destructive storms.

For many families, the recovery process can feel overwhelming. Fallen trees, broken roofs, and water damage are just some of the issues homeowners and renters are dealing with as they assess the destruction.

But experts say once the storm passes, another threat can quickly emerge: scammers looking to take advantage of people in crisis.

Tenant rights after storm damage

Attorney Melvin Sims III, with the Tenants Rights Group, says many renters may not realize they still have strong protections under Illinois law — even after a major storm.

"Storms do not change a landlord’s responsibility under Illinois law," Sims said. "Landlords are still required to provide essential utilities like heat, electricity, and running water."

Under Illinois’ Implied Warranty of Habitability, landlords must maintain safe living conditions. If storm damage disrupts essential services, Sims says landlords generally have about 48 hours to take action to restore them.

If those repairs are not made, tenants are encouraged to contact their local municipality or building department and document the issue.

"There can be significant penalties if landlords fail to comply with those requirements," Sims said.

In some cases, if damage makes a rental unit unsafe to live in, tenants may even be able to break their lease under a legal concept known as constructive eviction, which applies when living conditions fall far below acceptable standards.

Storm recovery can attract scammers

At the same time, as residents are trying to repair their homes, experts warn that unlicensed contractors often move into storm-damaged neighborhoods looking to make quick money.

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, says it happens after nearly every major storm.

"We see what we call storm chasers," Bernas said. "They follow these storms and try to take advantage of consumers, sometimes pretending to be legitimate contractors."

Bernas says some scammers even use stolen license numbers from real companies to appear legitimate.

To avoid falling victim to fraud, he recommends residents take time to verify any contractor before agreeing to work.

5 tips to avoid getting ripped off after a storm

Experts say homeowners and renters should keep these tips in mind as cleanup begins:

1. Call your local municipality first

Report damage to your city or county building department. In Chicago, residents can call 311 to document issues with housing conditions.

2. Don’t trust door-to-door contractors

Be cautious of people showing up uninvited offering repairs. Many scam contractors target neighborhoods immediately after storms.

3. Verify licenses, insurance and reviews

Check that any contractor is licensed, insured and local. Search their name online or look them up through the Better Business Bureau.

4. Avoid paying cash upfront

Use credit cards or documented payment methods whenever possible. Cash payments offer little protection if a contractor disappears.

5. Contact your insurance company early

Insurance representatives can help guide next steps and advise homeowners on how to handle repair estimates and payments safely.

Even when repairs feel urgent, Bernas says it’s important to slow down and do research before signing any agreement.

"After a storm, people are stressed and want the problem fixed immediately," Bernas said. "But taking a little time to verify who you’re hiring can prevent you from losing thousands of dollars."

As families across the region begin rebuilding after the storm, experts say awareness and patience can help protect them from becoming victims a second time.