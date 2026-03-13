Man stabbed on downtown CTA platform

The Brief A man was stabbed late Thursday on the CTA Red Line platform at the Grand station on the Near North Side. The 37-year-old was hospitalized in fair condition, and police say no arrests have been made.



A man was stabbed Thursday night on a CTA platform on Chicago's Near North Side.

What we know:

The 37-year-old man was standing on the platform of the Grand Red Line station just before midnight when someone approached him and stabbed him with a "sharp object," according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the tricep and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area Three detectives are investigating.