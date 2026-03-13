Man stabbed on downtown CTA platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed Thursday night on a CTA platform on Chicago's Near North Side.
What we know:
The 37-year-old man was standing on the platform of the Grand Red Line station just before midnight when someone approached him and stabbed him with a "sharp object," according to police.
The victim was stabbed in the tricep and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
Police have not announced any arrests. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.