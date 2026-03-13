Chicago police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into viaduct

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The Brief A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash March 6 in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a viaduct on South Kostner Avenue and the driver fled before first responders arrived. Detectives are asking the public for information as the investigation continues.



Chicago police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured last week in the Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on March 6 in the 1000 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

Authorities said a man believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was riding in a vehicle that crashed into a viaduct. Police said the driver fled the scene before Chicago Fire Department crews arrived.

The injured man was treated for serious injuries, though additional details about his condition were not immediately available. Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

Detectives with the CPD’s Major Accident Unit are investigating the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference report number JK172272.