10,000 miles for a miracle: Australian creator helps save Chicago Heights veteran's home

The Brief Australian creator Sam Weidenhofer traveled nearly 10,000 miles to Chicago Heights to help disabled Army veteran Letouer Turner, whose home is in foreclosure due to tax and mortgage issues. Turner, unable to work and dealing with PTSD and financial stress, accumulated over $243,000 in debt after errors with a property tax exemption meant to reduce his taxes to zero. Weidenhofer launched a GoFundMe and awareness campaign as part of a nationwide mission to help veterans, raising over $43,000 so far and giving Turner renewed hope.



Nearly 10,000 miles from his home in Australia, 23-year-old social media creator Sam Weidenhofer arrived in Chicago Heights with one goal: help save a struggling veteran’s home.

The backstory:

Known online as "ItsSozer" to nearly 3 million Instagram followers, Weidenhofer traveled across the world after seeing CBS News Chicago’s March 25, 2025, report on Army veteran Letouer Turner — a disabled veteran facing foreclosure.

"This is a mission all about kindness," Weidenhofer said before knocking on Turner’s door. "Nah… let’s go. Feeling nervous. I’m just feeling so nervous."

Turner’s story first gained attention after Fox Chicago reported on the financial and emotional toll of his years-long fight to keep his home.

"His home is now in foreclosure," Turner said during the March interview. "I put my life on the line."

Turner is rated 100% service-connected disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs, meaning he is unable to work. In 2015, he purchased a five-bedroom home in Chicago Heights, hoping to create stability for his children after serving a 15-month tour in Iraq.

But today, court records show Turner owes more than $243,000 as foreclosure proceedings continue.

Turner says the problem began when property taxes were rolled into his mortgage payments — despite qualifying for a disabled veterans property tax exemption that should have reduced those taxes to zero.

Cook County officials acknowledged Turner qualified for the exemption dating back to at least 2017. However, missed reapplications and delayed corrections through what’s known as a "Certificate of Error" process caused years of mounting debt and confusion.

Now, Turner says he feels trapped in a system he does not understand.

"It’s been extremely stressful," Turner said. "Depression, anxiety, PTSD… all of it."

Weidenhofer said watching Turner’s story from Australia deeply affected him.

"I thought it was heartbreaking that a veteran could lose his home after serving his country," Weidenhofer said. "That’s not okay."

During their emotional conversation outside Turner’s home, Weidenhofer initially approached him pretending to conduct a neighborhood housing survey before revealing the real reason for his visit.

"I’m actually traveling to 50 states in 50 days to help 50 veterans," Weidenhofer told Turner. "We’re going to share your story with millions of people and open a GoFundMe to help save your house."

The surprise left Turner emotional.

"I never imagined something like this would happen for me," he said. "I’m always helping other veterans, so to finally receive a blessing… I don’t even have words."

What's next:

Since the fundraiser launched, the GoFundMe has raised more than $43,000 to help save Turner’s home.

Weidenhofer says his nationwide mission is focused on raising awareness for veterans facing hardship across the United States.

"I’m from a small town called Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills," Weidenhofer said. "It’s crazy this journey led me all the way to Chicago to help a veteran and help save his house."

As support continues pouring in online, Turner says, for the first time in years, he feels hopeful.

"I just want to be stress-free and finally be there for my kids," Turner said.