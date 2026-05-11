Suburban Chicago woman accused of high-speed chase, biting officer held in custody

The Brief A Clarendon Hills woman, 26, is being held after prosecutors say she led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into vehicles and bit an officer during her arrest. She faces felony charges including aggravated battery to a government employee and fleeing police, along with several misdemeanors tied to the incident. Authorities say she is one of four people recently charged with fleeing police in DuPage County; her next court date is June 1.



A suburban Chicago woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and biting an officer during her arrest will be held in custody until her next court date, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Aviance Carson, 26, of Clarendon Hills, appeared in court Friday on multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a government employee and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, both Class 3 felonies.

Pictured is Aviance Carson. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

She also faces misdemeanor and petty offenses, including battery, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the charges stem from a crash reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday near 75th Street and Clarendon Hills Road.

Prosecutors allege Carson drove into the rear of her aunt’s vehicle after the aunt had picked up two students from Hinsdale South High School, then fled the scene.

Willowbrook police later located Carson on Clarendon Hills Road just south of 75th Street and conducted a traffic stop, ordering her to exit the vehicle. Instead, prosecutors said, Carson backed up, nearly striking two officers, turned her vehicle and hit a nearby squad car.

She then drove north on Clarendon Hills Road as officers activated lights and sirens and gave chase. During the pursuit, Carson’s vehicle reached speeds of about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Carson eventually drove to an apartment complex on 58th Street, where she stopped, exited the vehicle and attempted to run into a building before being apprehended.

As officers attempted to handcuff her, Carson allegedly bit one officer and kicked at two others before being restrained, prosecutors said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about any injuries to the officers.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors sought to deny pretrial release in all four cases, and judges granted those requests in three of them.

Carson is the fourth person charged with fleeing police in DuPage County in the past week, according to prosecutors.

Between May 7 and May 9, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Addison and West Chicago arrested four people in unrelated incidents. Prosecutors sought to deny pretrial release in all four cases, and judges granted those requests in three of them.

The other suspects are Anderson Castano Perez, 42; Julio Contreras, 33; and Emmanuel Arrieta, 34. Castano Perez was released on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring, while Contreras and Arrieta remain in custody pending their next court dates.

What they're saying:

"With an increase of 159% over the past five years of motorists fleeing a police officer, law enforcement in DuPage County is 100% committed to putting an end to this dangerous epidemic," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Motorists who do not pull over for the police are needlessly putting themselves, the officers involved, other motorists and the general public at great risk, which we will not tolerate…"

What's next:

Carson is scheduled to return to court June 1.