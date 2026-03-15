Chicago-area man spat on victim, shouted ‘f*** Iran,’ prosecutors say

The Brief A Lombard man is facing battery and hate crime charges after an incident last Friday at a suburban bakery. Justin Ward allegedly spat on and shouted at a victim, saying ‘f*** Iran,' among other statements. A judge ruled that Ward would remain in jail as he awaits trial.



A west suburban man is facing hate crime and battery charges after allegedly spitting on a victim while yelling disparaging epithets at him in a bakery last Friday.

What we know:

Justin Ward, 34, of Lombard, was charged with hate crime and aggravated battery in a public place in connection with the incident, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Justin Ward (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

A judge ordered that Ward be held in jail as he awaits trial.

Around 9:19 p.m. on Friday, police in Lombard were called to Crave Cookies, in the 200 block of E. Roosevelt Road, for a "disturbance."

Investigators learned the victim was in the bakery’s parking lot when Ward allegedly began shouting at him, prosecutors said.

The victim ignored Ward, who then followed him inside the bakery. Ward then allegedly kept yelling and said "F*** Iran," "this is America," and "I can’t f***ing stand you Indians," according to prosecutors. Ward then allegedly spat at the victim, hitting him in the neck and chest.

Ward then allegedly followed the victim out to his car, but then fled after police sirens were heard.

Officers later found Ward at his home and took him into custody.

What they're saying:

"The type of behavior alleged in this case will never be tolerated in DuPage County," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "DuPage County is welcoming to all, and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges involving any attack on another individual based on their race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic."

Lombard Police Chief Joe Grage added in a statement:

"The Village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community, and the alleged actions of Justin Ward are completely unacceptable and have no place here. Acts of hate and racism go against the values we share as a community and will not be tolerated. We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate incident to report it to the Lombard Police Department."

What's next:

Ward is next scheduled to appear in court on April 6.