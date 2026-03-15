Man shot in neck while inside car in Lincoln Park: police

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside a car around 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of W. Fullerton in Lincoln Park, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Area Three detectives are investigating, and the suspect is unknown.



A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside a car in Lincoln Park on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 12:31 p.m., a 40-year-old man was traveling in a car in the 1600 block of W. Fullerton when he sustained a gunshot wound to his neck from an unknown suspect, according to police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police say.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.