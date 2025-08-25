Taste of Chicago Grant Park: Everything you need to know

The Brief Taste of Chicago is Sept. 5-7 in Grant Park. The free event runs daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Over 50 food vendors will attend Taste of Chicago 2025.



One of the city’s most beloved summer traditions is back. Taste of Chicago will take over Grant Park from Sept. 5 -7, bringing three days of food, music and family fun to Buckingham Fountain.

A woman eats cheesecake during the Taste of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2023. Some 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks participated in the 2023 event. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images)

What we know:

The free event runs daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 50 local restaurants, food trucks and vendors.

Live music will headline each night, with Lupe Fiasco on Friday, JoJo on Saturday and Elvis Crespo on Sunday. Chicago SummerDance will also host free daily dance lessons in styles from salsa to country two-step.

Other highlights include Eli’s Cheesecake’s 1,000-pound birthday cheesecake cutting on Sept. 6, a kids’ village presented by Disney Resorts and a flag exhibition from the Design Museum of Chicago.