Chicago police seek man accused of punching 2 CTA riders on North Side train

The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking two CTA riders Monday afternoon. Investigators said the man punched both victims in the face while aboard a CTA train near Belmont Avenue. The suspect then left the train car on foot, according to police.



Police are searching for a man accused of punching two CTA passengers in the face aboard a train Monday afternoon on the city's North Side.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Belmont Ave in Lakeview East.

According to police, the suspect approached two victims while they were riding a CTA train car and struck both riders in the face with a closed fist before fleeing on foot.

Man accused of punching two CTA riders on May 25, 2026. (CPD)

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 35 and 40 years old who stands between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 inches tall, and weighs about 270 to 285 pounds. He had some black facial hair and short black hair.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK268517 or JK268519.