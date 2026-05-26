Chicago police seek man accused of punching 2 CTA riders on North Side train
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man accused of punching two CTA passengers in the face aboard a train Monday afternoon on the city's North Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Belmont Ave in Lakeview East.
According to police, the suspect approached two victims while they were riding a CTA train car and struck both riders in the face with a closed fist before fleeing on foot.
Man accused of punching two CTA riders on May 25, 2026. (CPD)
Police described the suspect as a Black man between 35 and 40 years old who stands between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 inches tall, and weighs about 270 to 285 pounds. He had some black facial hair and short black hair.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what may have led up to the attack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK268517 or JK268519.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.