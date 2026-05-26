Chicago Heights man charged after deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop

The Brief A Chicago Heights man is facing a felony firearm charge after deputies reportedly found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in unincorporated Bloom Township. Deputies said the driver, Ryan Mitchell, also had a no-bond warrant out of La Salle County. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.



A Chicago Heights man was arrested earlier this month after authorities said they found a loaded firearm in the car he was driving during a traffic stop in the south suburbs.

The backstory:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a gray Chevrolet Malibu around 9:50 p.m. on May 15 after seeing the vehicle run a red light near Joe Orr Road and Stoney Island Avenue in unincorporated Bloom Township.

Deputies identified the driver as 34-year-old Ryan Mitchell, who they said had a no-bond warrant from La Salle County for driving with a suspended license. He was then taken into custody.

Ryan Mitchell

While searching the vehicle before it was towed, deputies said they found a loaded gun inside and that Mitchell did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

The next day, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

What's next:

Mitchell appeared in court May 16 when a judge ordered him held in Cook County Jail custody, according to the sheriff’s office.