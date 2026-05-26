Air quality alert issued for Chicagoland, NW Indiana through Wednesday

The Brief Warm temperatures in the 80s continue through Wednesday with thin clouds and sunshine. An air quality alert remains in effect through Wednesday for much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. Cooler, more comfortable weather arrives Thursday before temperatures rebound this weekend and early next week.



Warm temperatures and hazy skies will stick around across Chicagoland through Wednesday before cooler air settles into the region later this week.

What they're saying:

Tuesday will feature thin clouds and warm temperatures, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s inland and slightly cooler conditions near Lake Michigan.

Wednesday stays warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front moving toward the area could bring a slight chance for a late-day shower, especially for communities north of Chicago.

An air quality alert remains in effect through Wednesday for Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois, along with northwest Indiana. Elevated ozone levels could make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions.

The National Weather Service advised residents to consider making outdoor activities "shorter and less intense" during the alert period, and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

What's next:

Thursday brings a noticeable cooldown and more comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. High temperatures will reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures rebound Friday with highs near 80 and sunshine continuing across the region.

The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, which is typical for late May in Chicago.

By Monday, warmer air returns with highs near 80 degrees under sunny skies.