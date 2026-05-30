Blackhawks legend Dennis Hull dies at 81

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The Brief Former Chicago Blackhawks player Dennis Hull, known as "The Silver Jet," died Saturday morning at the age of 81. Hull played eight seasons with the Blackhawks from 1964 to 1977 and was recognized for his scoring ability, toughness and consistency on the ice. Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz praised Hull’s contributions to the franchise and the sport, while extending condolences to his family, friends, teammates and fans.



Former Chicago Blackhawks player Dennis Hull has died. He was 81.

In a statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz, he says the hockey legend died Saturday morning.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Hull earlier this morning. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise, but to the game itself.

Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.

On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis’s family, friends and teammates, and the many fans who adored him."

Hull played for the Blackhawks for eight seasons, from 1964 to 1977. He received the nickname "the Silver Jet." His brother Bobby Hull, also a Blackhawks player, got the nickname "the Golden Jet."