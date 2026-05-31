Expand / Collapse search

Tinley Park police ask public to avoid area during search for suspect

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 31, 2026 4:52 PM CDT
Tinley Park
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Tinley Park police are searching for a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask after he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.
    • The suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot toward a wooded area near 163rd Street and Ridgeland Avenue.
    • Residents are asked to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity to Tinley Park police at 708-444-5300.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Tinley Park police are searching for a suspect in a stolen car.

Police are in the area of 163rd and Ridgeland looking for a man wearing a black hoodie and a facemask. According to police, the suspect fled from police in a stolen vehicle and fled on foot toward the wooded area.

What you can do:

The public are asked to stay clear of the area and call police if you see anything suspicious by reaching out to 708-444-5300.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Tinley Park Public Safety.

Tinley ParkNews