Tinley Park police ask public to avoid area during search for suspect
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Tinley Park police are searching for a suspect in a stolen car.
Police are in the area of 163rd and Ridgeland looking for a man wearing a black hoodie and a facemask. According to police, the suspect fled from police in a stolen vehicle and fled on foot toward the wooded area.
What you can do:
The public are asked to stay clear of the area and call police if you see anything suspicious by reaching out to 708-444-5300.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Tinley Park Public Safety.