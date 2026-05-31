Tinley Park police ask public to avoid area during search for suspect

The Brief Tinley Park police are searching for a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask after he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot toward a wooded area near 163rd Street and Ridgeland Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity to Tinley Park police at 708-444-5300.



Tinley Park police are searching for a suspect in a stolen car.

Police are in the area of 163rd and Ridgeland looking for a man wearing a black hoodie and a facemask. According to police, the suspect fled from police in a stolen vehicle and fled on foot toward the wooded area.

What you can do:

The public are asked to stay clear of the area and call police if you see anything suspicious by reaching out to 708-444-5300.