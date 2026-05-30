Chicago raises final toast to Schlitz as the iconic beer is discontinued

The Brief Pabst Brewing Company is discontinuing Schlitz after 177 years, ending the run of the beer long known as "the beer that made Milwaukee famous." Chicago beer fans gathered at Electric Funeral Bar in Bridgeport for a farewell celebration, where the final 20 cases of Schlitz were sold and patrons shared memories of the iconic brand. Schlitz has deep ties to Chicago, supplying beer after the Great Chicago Fire and operating numerous tied houses throughout the city, making its discontinuation the end of an era for many local drinkers.



After 177 years, Schlitz – the beer that made Milwaukee famous – is being discontinued by the Pabst Brewing Company.

And the suds sads are being felt in Chicago, where mourners gathered in Bridgeport Saturday for a farewell and beer funeral.

From all over the Chicago area, they gathered at the Electric Funeral Bar in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an old friend.

Bar owners January Overton and John Almonte pulled the chain on the old beer sign, signaling Schlitz time for the final time.

The final 20 cases of Schlitz, $5 a bottle, with a complimentary Schlitz glass for the first 40 customers.

"You know it's been part of the beer culture for so long," Almonte said. "It's kind of amazing it's going away, know what I mean? It's just been there your whole life."

Dig deeper:

While Schlitz started and thrived in Milwaukee, it has strong Chicago connections.

Millions of gallons were sent to Chicago after the Great Fire of 1871 destroyed Chicago's local breweries. Chicago is home to more than two dozen Schlitz-tied houses or bars built by the brewery in the early 1900s to sell their beer.

"It's a Milwaukee-based beer for sure. But I feel with all the tied houses and history we have here in Chicago with Schlitz," Overton said. "I feel it's something that's become very iconic in the city of Chicago. Any bar you walk into you can get a Schlitz."

Among those paying their last respects were sisters with special Schlitz memories – Regina and Diana.

"We're regulars here. But once we saw they were having more or less a funeral for Schlitz, we're absolutely gonna be here," Diana Ramanauskas said.

"Our great-grandmother used to own and operate the bar. Not as Electric Funeral but way back in the day," Regina Ramanauskas said.

"One year for Halloween I actually dressed up as the lamp, the Schlitz globe, like the atlas. My mom made a custom dress for me and I custom-made the globe," Diana said.

"It's a little emotional for everyone. Being such a big part of this beer history in general. But I think everybody's feeling something. We're also just happy to try it again and send it off properly," customer Eric Flores said.

It was the perfect beer for this classic Chicago neighborhood bar.

"People walk in the first time they're at the bar. Like this is a cool little bar. And then they see the Schlitz and are like, oh you guys are a bar bar," Overton said. "It's the end of an era."

Overton said she did set aside the last case of Schlitz, which will be saved for special occasions.