Boy, 15, shot in face on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face early Thursday morning in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition as detectives investigate the shooting.



A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

15-year-old boy shot

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of 48th Street and Calumet Avenue, according to police.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face.

Paramedics treated the boy on the scene and took him to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Neighbors reported hearing between 60 and 80 gunshots overnight. At least 10 cars at the scene had bullet holes as a result of the shooting.

What they're saying:

Gwendolin Davis-Dawson was one of those whose car was damaged by the gunfire.

"It's a little saddening. You think about everything that's going on today and our young people that are losing their lives over who knows what. It's just sad, frustrating," Davis Dawson said.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.