At least 8 people injured in crash involving 2 CTA buses: police

The Brief Eight people were injured Wednesday evening in East Garfield Park after a Subaru allegedly ran a red light and collided with a CTA bus. Police say the crash caused the first bus to hit a second CTA bus near Lake Street and Homan Avenue. The Subaru driver and seven bus passengers were taken to hospitals, and police issued multiple citations to the driver.



Eight people were injured in a crash involving a car and two CTA buses in East Garfield Park on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 6:42 p.m., a male driver was traveling eastbound on Lake Street in a Subaru sedan in the 3100 block of W. Lake Street, police say.

The driver allegedly disregarded a red light and hit a CTA bus traveling south on Homan Avenue. The crash caused the bus to strike another CTA bus that was traveling north on Homan Avenue, police say.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Stronger Hospital initially in stable condition.

Seven passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police say multiple citations were issued to the driver.

The street was blocked off during the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the extent of those injured in the crash. It's unclear what caused the crash.