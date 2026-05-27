Chicago weather: Sunshine, dry streak and 80s continue into next week

Late May sunshine can really do a number on temperatures! Despite a cold front and Northeast wind today, we saw highs touch 90 degrees in a few of our western locales. Meanwhile, closer to the lake, we got held back in the 70s.

Tonight will bring us a clear sky and comfortable air with lows in the 50s for everyone.

Expect a lot of sunshine and a strong Northeast breeze for Thursday. This will be enough to stunt temperatures a bit more as most spots will hold in the mid to upper 70s. Western spots may be able to touch 80.

For Friday and the upcoming weekend, we continue with sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will bounce back into the 80s for many of us. Expect the Florida-like weather to continue into next week as well: sunshine and near 80 degrees each day. Overnight lows will hang in the upper 50s.

As of today, our longest dry stretch of weather for the year is nine days (and it happened back in February). We currently sit at three days of dry conditions. Given the upcoming stretch of dry weather, it's likely that we will set a new streak of dry days in a row. This is not good news for farmers and ranchers who need moisture in their fields. Time to break out the irrigation systems.