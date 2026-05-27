Chicago centenarians get early tour of Obama Presidential Center

The Brief Three Chicago women ages 100, 100, and 105 received a private tour of the Obama Presidential Center before its public opening. The centenarians arrived in separate limousines through Club 100, a foundation that creates special experiences for seniors. One visitor, Alicia Evans, praised former President Barack Obama and reflected on witnessing his historic 2008 election victory.



Three Chicago women got to visit the Obama Presidential Center before it opens to the public. They are all more than 100 years old and they each got to ride in separate limousines.

They arrived in style, in long, black limousines, courtesy of Club 100, a foundation that treats seniors to special occasions.

Two are 100. One of the visitors is 105. But they are all young at heart and mind.

Fox Chicago rode in a limo with Alicia Evans, whose 100th birthday was May 7. She’s had a good life, she said, and she was ready and eager to see the Obama Presidential Center.

She had met Michelle and Barack in Hyde Park numerous times and hoped the center would be built sooner, but the president’s second term delayed that.

She joined the two other centenarians, 105-year-old Mary Lee Stiger and 100-year-old Ruth Person. They have witnessed history and now are part of history.

What they're saying:

Alica Evans reflected on 2008, when her neighbor Barack Obama was elected president.

"I thought it was a wonderful thing, the first African American President of the United States," she said. "He knew what to say and how to say it, and how to calm people down."

Ms. Evans said the secret to a long life is not to get upset and to take care of one’s self.

Club 100’s president, Andrew Holmes, says he got this tour for his members by calling someone in Washington and saying that these women were President Obama’s supporters then and continue to be now.

What's next:

The Obama Center officially opens June 19.