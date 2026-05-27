Man critically injured after ejection in Huntley crash: officials

The Brief A man suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a Jeep during a single-vehicle crash near Route 47 and Foster Road in Huntley. Emergency crews found the overturned, heavily damaged Jeep about a half-mile east of Route 47 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center, while the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office investigates the crash.



A man was ejected from his car and is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Around 3:56 p.m., Huntley Fire Protection and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to Route 47 and Foster Road for a reported crash.

Crews found a heavily damaged Jeep overturned in a single-car crash about half-mile east of Route 47 on Foster Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Huntley Fire Protection District)

The adult male driver was found in the road and is believed to have been ejected during the crash.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the driver was taken by helicopter to the Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. He was eventually airlifted to Advocate Cndell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Foster Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.