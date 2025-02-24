From MLK's driver to community impact: The powerful story of Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Chicago

The Brief Leak and Sons Funeral Homes has been serving Chicago families for over 90 years, providing compassionate care and community support beyond funeral services. Four generations of the Leak family have dedicated their lives to the business, with each member playing a vital role in its continued success. The Leaks' contributions extend beyond their business, from supporting churches and those in need to standing up for civil rights, including aiding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his visits to Chicago.



For over 90 years, Leak and Sons Funeral Homes has been supporting Chicagoland families during their times of loss.

But beyond their funeral services, they remain deeply committed to giving back to the community in ways that many people may not realize.

This Black History Month, we celebrate a family business that has remained a pillar of the community for generations.

A 91-year legacy

The backstory:

It all started in 1933.

"My grandmother, Dottie Leak, loaned my grandfather, A.R. Leak, $500. He matched that with $500 that he earned at the Chicago Worlds Fair and with that opened up Unity Funeral Home," said Spencer Leak Jr., Vice President of Leak and Sons Funeral Home.

Leak Jr. shared that his grandfather later parted ways with Unity and established his own funeral home at 44th and State.

In 1959, the business relocated to 78th and Cottage Grove. After A.R. Leak's passing in 1993, Spencer Sr. took over as CEO.

"So, we are now 91 years old," said Leak Jr.

Leak Jr. manages both the days and, often, the nights. The funeral home operates 24 hours a day, every day, year after year.

"That just makes me feel so good that we are so well respected in the community because of that Leak name," said Leak Jr.

Leak Jr., who is the eldest of the Leak brothers, has never had to go to a job interview.

"I started working when I was 12 years old, answering the phone and my voice had not changed yet, and they would say, ‘Hello, ma’am. I'd like to speak to such and such.' And I'd say, 'I'm Spencer Leak Jr.' I would try to make my voice deep," said Leak Jr. "I was driving the limousines the day after I got my driver's license, picking up families."

Leak Jr. earned his college degree in mortuary science and funeral service, with his younger brothers, Stacy and Steven, eventually following suit.

"Essentially, I'm an extension of my older brother. I just kinda handle things and just make sure operations go smoothly," said Stacy Leak.

"I'm the one who directs the actual ceremony and I take the families to the cemetery," said Stephen Leak, who is a licensed funeral director.

That’s right—it's a true family business, with dad, mom, a cousin, and all the brothers working together.

"Spencer's a hard worker day and night. Stevie, Stacy, hard workers and I love them all," said Henrietta Leak.

Henrietta has been married to Spencer Sr. for 55 years, but she admits that working with her sons has definitely changed over the years.

"It's pretty hard because my children are grown, and they don't wanna listen to me. They tell me what to do. It's kinda hard, especially with Spencer Jr.," said Henrietta.

Putting parenting stories aside, she is here every day.

"I call myself the official meeter and greeter because I meet the families at the door, and before they leave out, we're huggin'," said Henrietta. "We just get to know each other so once they leave, they're a part of the family too."

At a family's request, she'll even add her own personal touch.

"Yeah I do nails. I do makeup. I do hair sometimes. If I have a family that just don't like the color of the nails, I just go and redo it right away. I just want everybody when they leave the funeral home to be satisfied. Every family," said Henrietta.

Community Impact

Dig deeper:

That service and legacy extend far beyond these walls.

"Whether its paying for rent or giving clothes, giving food. We give money every year for Christmas, reducing the cost of funerals," said Leak Jr.

A.R. Leak even put his name on church mortgages to help keep them open, and Leak Sr. continues to support those in need to this day.

"My first memories even as a child, I'd be out with my dad and people would just come up to him thanking him and being grateful for him. I never understood that until I got a little older," said Stacy.

There are articles dating back to the 1960s that highlight the efforts of A.R. Leak and local pastors to ensure families were laid to rest where they wanted to be.

"In 1963, Oakwoods cemetery would not allow Blacks to be buried or cremated there. They all got together, marched from our funeral home here to Oakwoods Cemetery. There must have been about 2,000 people and met with the cemetery owners. Two weeks later, Oakwoods Cemetery opened their doors up to Blacks," said Leak Jr.

They've served families you may not know, as well as those you do—like Chicago comedian Bernie Mac, the father of Black gospel music Thomas Dorsey, and legendary singer Sam Cooke.

"You see my dad and my uncle and my grandfather removing his remains from O'Hare, bringing him back to his chapel here with maybe thousands of people on the street, ladies at the front door, I understand that they ripped the front door down trying to see Sam Cooke," said Leak Jr.

Leak Sr. also had the honor of serving as a driver for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"In the 60s, when Dr. King would go to whatever city, especially when he came to Chicago, there were no white limousine companies that would offer limousines to Dr. King. The only people that had limousines were Black funeral home owners. Whenever he came in at O'Hare, it would be my father and grandfather that would meet him at O'Hare and take him to whatever places," said Leak Jr.

A close-knit family

That history is reflected on the walls of their three locations—Chicago, Country Club Hills, and Matteson. But what you don't see is the love the Leaks put into their work—and into each other.

"You hear about families who fight. We do not fight. We are a close-knit family. My dad, my brothers. My cousin who's not here, Leon," said Leak Jr.

"Some people try to get away from their families. I love being with my family. It's a blessing for sure," Stephen Leak said.

And the community has recognized that, generation after generation.

"I am out and in my black and gold, even though I'm a Kappa," said Leak Jr. "I'm in my black and gold and people say, 'I know who you are. You're Spencer. You're one of those Leak boys. Your grandfather took care of my mother. Your father took care of my cousin and my uncle. You all have taken care of everybody in our family.' That just makes me feel so good that we are well respected in the community."

They believe that God takes care of them—and even the sign out front reflects that.

Leak Jr. replaced it years ago, but his father wasn't fond of the change.

"He said, 'You have up there that your grandfather founded this funeral home in 1933. Your grandfather didn't found this funeral home. He co-founded it. Our business was founded by God. Take the sign down and put that back up.' Cost me $5000," said Leak Jr.

The Next Generation

What's next:

For over 90 years, Leak & Sons has been dedicated to serving Chicago families—now with the next generation leading the way.

"My son is A.R. Leak as well, so he's stuck with it. So that's one of my sons and the other one is Carter Spencer, so unfortunately their path is chosen for them already," said Stacy Leak.

"They can be what they wanna be. Luckily, we give them the opportunity to be what they wanna be," said Stephen Leak.

Leak and Sons will remain a lasting part of Chicago’s history.

"That sounds good, I'm a part of history. Yeah," said Henrietta.

They are grateful to the people who have helped carry this family business forward.

"Thank you for supporting us. We've been around 91 years. My husband now is 88, and I'm older," said Henrietta.

"I would not be here without them. I am so grateful to all of the people in the city and the suburbs who have trusted the Leak family for now 91 years. We appreciate them so much," said Leak Jr.

The fourth generation is currently in college, so time will tell who joins their dad and grandparents in the family business.