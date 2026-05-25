Chicago man accused of killing 74-year-old inside South Side home

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The Brief A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Gresham neighborhood. Police said Elijah Winsley allegedly shot 74-year-old Fred Winsley Jr. twice inside a home on South Laflin Street. The victim later died at the hospital, and the suspect was arrested a few hours later and charged with first-degree murder.



A Chicago man has been charged with killing a 74-year-old man in a shooting Friday afternoon in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

Deadly Chicago shooting

What we know:

Elijah Winsley, 20, allegedly shot the man twice around 1:30 p.m. inside a residence in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Fred Winsley Jr.

Elijah Winsley was arrested roughly four hours later near the corner of 78th and Halsted streets. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Elijah Winsley was last arrested in Chicago in June 2024 on charges of battery and resisting/obstructing officers.

What we don't know:

Police have not specified the relationship between Elijah Winsley and the victim.