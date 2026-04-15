Illinois lawmakers debate school cellphone ban as some districts enact their own policies

The Brief Illinois lawmakers are debating a bill that would require public and charter schools to develop a cellphone policy. SB 2427 would require school districts, at the very least, to ban cellphone use during instructional time. Some schools, like Evanston Township High School, developed their own cellphone policies in order to cut down on distractions in the classroom, and prevent other problems throughout the school day.



Illinois lawmakers continue to debate a bill that would ban cellphone use in the classroom.

What we know:

Senate Bill 2427 passed out of the Illinois Senate unanimously April 9, 2025, but has yet to pass the Illinois House of Representatives.

On March 25, 2026, it passed unanimously out of the Illinois House Education Committee, but has yet to be called for a full floor vote. Fox Chicago confirmed Wednesday the bill will not be called for a vote this week. The bill is also not subject to this Friday's deadline for final action because it passed the Senate last year.

Earlier this year, Governor J.B. Pritzker called for a cellphone ban during his Illinois State of the State address. He also proposed one last year.

Pritzker visited Oak Park and River Forest High School to highlight this proposal, which is about reducing distractions in the classroom, improving students' mental health and curbing cyberbullying. There are exceptions to a classroom cellphone ban, such as the need for medical purposes and emergencies.

"We have a dramatic amount of evidence that these policies improve students' academic performance as well as their health and well-being," said Pritzker. "Bullying goes down, while grade point averages and advanced placement tests at schools that have banned cellphones goes up. Attendance at after-school events increases and these bans are also overwhelmingly popular, supported by 90% of teachers and 65% of parents."

How could it work:

Several school districts across Illinois developed their own cellphone policies. Evanston Township High School is currently in its second full school year, where cellphones are banned during instructional time.

Students are instructed to turn off their phones when they enter a classroom, and place it in a pouch that's on the wall. Students are allowed to use their cellphones during lunch and during passing periods.

Associate Principal at ETHS, Dr. Keith Robinson, spoke with Fox Chicago Wednesday about why this policy was about more than just cutting down distractions and keeping students focused in the classroom.

"I'm on my cellphone and there's an interaction with another student, this device becomes a meet-up opportunity. Let's meet up and go do something. You know there may be threats, social media, you name it, during the school day," said Robinson. "Before I can recall, students literally saying ‘Well, meet me in the restroom,’ ‘meet me in the hallway right now,’ during class time. All of that went away."

Robinson said since the school implemented a cellphone ban, teachers and other faculty members are noticing students are more engaged in the learning process, but it took time.

"It wasn't easy at all, I think it wasn't easy for our families, for our students and our staff, to be quite honest, but it definitely was a culture shift that we saw the evidence of more student engagement," said Robinson. "It really is an addiction to some of the students and we know that."

What's next:

SB 2427 is waiting to be called for a full House floor vote, but right now, it is not on the schedule.