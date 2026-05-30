8 shot, 1 fatally, across Chicago in separate incidents overnight, CPD says

Eight people were shot, one fatally, between Friday night and early Saturday morning across Chicago.

What we know:

The information below came from preliminary reports from the Chicago Police Department.

The shootings were reported between just before 8 p.m. on Friday through Saturday morning.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 41.

All shootings are being investigated by area detectives.

Man 28, shot in West Town

A 28-year-old man was walking outside in the 1000 block of N. Ashland Avenue in West Town when he was shot.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Man, 34, shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A 34-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 6700 block of S. Eberhart Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.

He was shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

2 teens shot in Little Village

Two 18-year-old men were shot while in a car in Little Village late Friday night.

The victims were in a car traveling in the 2800 block of S. Sawyer Avenue around 11:16 p.m. when an unknown gunman on the street opened fire in their direction.

The passenger had a graze wound to his head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Another passenger self-transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound. He was listed in serious condition.

18-year-old shot on Far South Side

An 18-year-old man was shot and injured around 8:30 p.m. in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side on Friday.

Officers responded to the 13100 block of S. Ellis Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right calf. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The victim was allegedly uncooperative with police and did not provide details of the shooting.

Man, 41, fatally shot on Far South Side

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in the chest a little before 10 p.m. on Friday night in the 13000 block of S. Ellis Avenue on the city’s Far South Side.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.

The gunman fled westbound on foot before police arrived at the scene.

2 shot in Englewood

Two men, ages 23 and 21, were shot and injured on Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The two victims were standing outside in the 7100 block of S. Aberdeen Street just before 8 p.m. when they were shot.

The 23-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 21-year-old was shot in the right shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.